76-year-old man shot to death in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 76-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police were called Saturday to a report of a disturbance and found the victim dead with gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. Police say a 52-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons crime.

Formal charges have not been filed.

