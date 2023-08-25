80-year-old man with dementia missing since Aug. 17

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man with dementia is missing and police are asking for the public's help. Eighty-year-old Levi Blake was last seen on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. near 33rd and Lake Streets. A family member told 3 News Now that they are concerned for his safety due to the extreme heat this week.

Levi Blake, 80, was last seen on August 17th around 4 p.m. near 33rd and Lake St. Mr. Blake is 5'9", 150 lbs, and generally wears slacks and a t-shirt. However, it is unknown what he was wearing at the time he was last seen. Mr. Blake is diagnosed with dementia. pic.twitter.com/zxpaiCq99B — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 25, 2023

