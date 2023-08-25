Watch Now
80-year-old man with dementia missing since Aug. 17

Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:08:15-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man with dementia is missing and police are asking for the public's help. Eighty-year-old Levi Blake was last seen on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. near 33rd and Lake Streets. A family member told 3 News Now that they are concerned for his safety due to the extreme heat this week.

