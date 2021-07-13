80-year-old woman sentenced in shooting death of husband

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — An 80-year-old McCook woman has been sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison in the shooting death of her husband, who she said had abused her for years.

Lavetta Langdon pleaded no contest in June to manslaughter.

The body of her 79-year-old husband, Larry Langdon, was found in the couple's home in August 2020.

Court records say Lavetta Langdon told police she was abused by her husband for 30 years.

She said she warned him she would kill him if he hit her again.

She said she shot him after he hit her in the face with his fist.

