84th Annual Soap Box Derby welcomes families to compete on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kids got to hit the race track for the chance to advance to a National Soap Box Derby competition on Saturday.

The 84th Annual Soap Box Derby invited kids and young adults aged seven to 20-years-old to compete for the chance to advance to the national competition in Akron, Ohio.

Organizers say it's about much more than just competing.

Drivers must apply physics and weight distribution to gain speed in the races.

They say it's an invaluable learning experience for kids.

"It takes practice. It takes patience (and) stick-to-it-tiveness lessons. Like lessons that you have in life every day and the kids that have that go to gumption to stick to something. They'll learn down the road that's a big deal,” said Roger Van Waart, derby director.

The derby is usually a family affair. Parents are encouraged to help kids build their derby cars and race.

Three winners from Saturday's races will advance to the national competition.

