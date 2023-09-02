87-year-old making a difference at the Sarpy County Courthouse

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Eighty-seven-year-old Beth Ragland considers herself a lifelong learner.

"I've always liked law," Ragland said.

The passion sparked her to get an associate's degree from Metropolitan Community College concentrating in pre-law classes. She graduated in 2022 with a 4.0 GPA. Ragland used her late husband's military benefits to go back to school.

"I didn't want to sit home and feel sorry for myself and not do anything," she said. "I've always been interested in law, so there was no better time to do it."

At the Sarpy County Courthouse, she watches and learns from judges and other attorneys in courtrooms as part of an internship program. Ragland said seeing these cases serves as an educational experience.

This experience made her realize her primary interest, elder law.

"A lot of older people are mistreated. They don't know they're being mistreated. So I hope to put my old age and knowledge to work to help them," she said.

Besides shadowing and observing judges and attorneys, she also observes the victim/witness program at the courthouse.

Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore has worked with Ragland extensively for some time.

"With Beth, you don't even think about age," Moore said. "She just has such a positive attitude that it's not even something you think about. She's a natural addition to what we do."

With her positive attitude comes her words of wisdom for people wanting to get into law.

"Go for it. If not, wait to my age to do it. Really."

Ragland plans to take criminal justice classes this fall at MCC. She will also be taking sign language and said it will better help her communicate in the courtroom.

