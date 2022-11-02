9-1-1 outage impacting Verizon Wireless customers in Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — According to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, Verizon Wireless customers throughout the county are experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage Wednesday.

The reason for the outage and the potential duration of the outage is unclear.

Verizon Wireless customers living in Pottawattamie County should call 712-328-5737 and press Option #1 for access to emergency services or call 9-1-1 from a non-Verizon phone. This policy will be in effect until regular service is restored.

“These types of disruptions are planned for, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center has excellent redundancy and emergency procedures in place for situations just like this”, said said Doug Reed, Emergency Management Director.

Residents are advised to sign up for Alert Iowa emergency notifications at https://pcema-ia.org.

