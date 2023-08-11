9-year-old Papillion boy receives custom baseball glove

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, there was a special gift given to a young Papillion boy who loves the game of baseball.

Nine year old Jace Dearinger was born with syndactyly or webbing of the fingers. He had surgery, but his fingers are smaller than most children his age.

His mom, Cheri was having trouble finding a baseball glove that fit his hand. with the help of the Shriners, Jace was presented a custom made glove.

Jace, his twin sister Macy and his mom knew the glove was made but did not know when they would receive it.

"I am sure, this weekend, I am going to find an old glove and I am going to be out there if I can. Just playing ball with him," said Cheri Dearinger.

Jace was fitted for the glove ahead of the College World Series in the Baseball Village at the Wilson Sporting Goods Booth.

They measured his fingers and took videos of his hand movement to ensure the perfect fit.

Jace says he wants to be a pitcher and his mom says he has quite the arm.

