'90s Husker football standout, Calvin Jones, dead at 54

Officers were called to Jones' home on Wednesday evening because of a gas odor. Jones was found in the basement. Investigators tell 3 News Now they don't suspect foul play.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska running back and Central Eagle, Calvin Jones, has been found dead.

Officers with the Omaha Police Department were called to Jones' home near 38th and Franklin in North Omaha on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. because of a reported gas odor.

When they arrived, they say they found Jones in the basement of the home. According to the police report obtained by KMTV, nobody else was in the home.

Calvin Jones was 54 years old.

Remembered for his bright smile and fierce competitiveness, Jones is ranked seventh all-time in rushing at Nebraska. In 2004, he was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. He played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, including a Super Bowl XXXI victory, as well as for the Los Angeles Raiders.

