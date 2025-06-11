A demonstration to raise awareness: NHS holds car demonstration to show dangers of leaving animals in cars

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Inside this black car at the Nebraska Humane Society, the temperature rose from 90 to 118 degrees in just 20 minutes. Animal control officer Kiana Barish was in the car with a fake dog.

"We do it for the greater good. We want to spread awareness. It got really hot. It was hard to breathe," said Barish.

NHS said in the summer is where it typically sees more instances of dogs left in cars. In fact, this year, NHS has responded to 52 complaints.

"It's always better to just leave them at home if you know you're going to be out, rather than leaving them in the car.," she said.

Signs to notice in dogs if they are overheated are drooling, excessive panting, and weakness.

If you see an animal in a car that needs help, you’re asked to call NHS or 911.

