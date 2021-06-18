A father-son duo maintain continuity of care in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The family connections with Greg and Nathan Thomas are strong. Both graduated from the same medical school, residency program and work at the same clinic: CHI Health Clinic Valley View.

Greg always knew his son was gifted. When Nathan was in middle school he started taking advanced classes above grade level.

"We went out to the local school and the teacher said, we don't have any idea what to do with Nathan, he was about 5th and 6th grade, he was pretty precocious and very good at science and mathematics," Greg said.

The close relationship prompted Greg to encourage Nathan to pursue medicine.

"As far back as I can remember — 5, 6 years old — I would follow him around to the hospital, I remember visiting with a World War I veteran who fled from a ship from Russia when he was doing nursing home rounds," Nathan said.

But Nathan still did some soul-searching.

"There was a period in time where I was doing web development for the high school and thought for a brief time I wanted to be a programmer when I really didn't like the math end of that," Nathan said.

It turns out, the family connection was too strong for Nathan to ignore. Medicine was his calling.

"The satisfaction he got out of taking care of patients, even though it's hard and long hours, you can come home at the end of the day, and feel good about what you did in the community and the bonds you make with people," Nathan said.

With his son by his side, this devoted father takes comfort knowing their family legacy is in good care.

"Makes me glad when I decide to die at my station here that he'll be there to take over," Greg said.

