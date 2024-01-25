A future made possible: Fans of all ages watch Omaha Supernovas make history

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I used to be a tour guide at the Devaney where they play, and you just get caught up in the excitement," said Doug Mccallum, who drove in from Eagle, Nebraska.

Nebraskans are familiar with high level volleyball. But this...

"From the standpoint of little girls to all of us is you get to be around something you would maybe see in the Olympics," Mccallum said.

Volleyball fans are excited about league that aims to be the best in the u-s.

"To have it in our own backyard we don't have to go to some foreign country we get to see it right here," Mccallum said.

Thousands of fans hustled in out of the fog, a glimpse of a future made possible by this league and this team.

"How long have you been playing volleyball? reporter Molly Hudson asked. “Um, since I was like 7,” said Aniston – “Since I was like 10," said Madison Z. “Probably 4 years,” said

"I am just super excited to have professional sports in Omaha," said Madison Z.

Excitement is high for fans of all ages.

"We are going to see how one game, see how it goes and if it goes good we'll buy season tickets, idk, we'll see," Mccallum said.

