Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A guide to Memorial Day services happening around Omaha

American Flag
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind on a sunny Sept. 25, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
American Flag
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 16:50:48-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're looking for a guide to Memorial Day services in the metro, we've got you covered.

There are countless commemorations happening throughout Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. Here is a list of just some of the events taking place in the area this Memorial Day:

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony
May 29: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road
Omaha, Nebraska
For more information visit: va.gov

Memorial Day Observance - Ralston
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
Ralston Fire and Rescue
5500 South 77th Street
Ralston, Nebraska
For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony - Forest Lawn Cemetery
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetary
7909 Morman Bridge Road
Omaha, Nebraska
For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Day Observance - Prospect Hill Cemetery
May 29: 10:45 a.m.
Prospect Hill Cemetery
3202 Parker Street
Omaha, Nebraska
For more information visit: prospecthill-omaha.org

St. John's Cemetary Memorial Day Centennial
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
St. John Kanty Cemetery
7506 South 36th Street
Bellevue, Nebraska

Bellevue Memorial Day Ceremony
May 29: 11:00 a.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
13th Avenue and Franklin Street
Bellevue, Nebraska

Avenue of Flags - Fremont
May 29: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Flags displayed down Military Avenue
Fremont, Nebraska
For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Day Masses - Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Omaha
May 29: 10:00 a.m.

Calvary Cemetery
7710 West Center Road

Resurrection Cemetery
7800 West Center Road

St. Mary Cemetery
3353 Q Street

St. Mary Magdalene
52526 South 46th Street

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
4912 Leavenworth Street

For more information visit: catholiccem.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018