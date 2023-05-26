A guide to Memorial Day services happening around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're looking for a guide to Memorial Day services in the metro, we've got you covered.

There are countless commemorations happening throughout Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. Here is a list of just some of the events taking place in the area this Memorial Day:

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony

May 29: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Omaha National Cemetery

14250 Schram Road

Omaha, Nebraska

For more information visit: va.gov

Memorial Day Observance - Ralston

May 29: 10:00 a.m.

Ralston Fire and Rescue

5500 South 77th Street

Ralston, Nebraska

For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony - Forest Lawn Cemetery

May 29: 10:00 a.m.

Forest Lawn Cemetary

7909 Morman Bridge Road

Omaha, Nebraska

For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Day Observance - Prospect Hill Cemetery

May 29: 10:45 a.m.

Prospect Hill Cemetery

3202 Parker Street

Omaha, Nebraska

For more information visit: prospecthill-omaha.org

St. John's Cemetary Memorial Day Centennial

May 29: 10:00 a.m.

St. John Kanty Cemetery

7506 South 36th Street

Bellevue, Nebraska

Bellevue Memorial Day Ceremony

May 29: 11:00 a.m.

Bellevue Cemetery

13th Avenue and Franklin Street

Bellevue, Nebraska

Avenue of Flags - Fremont

May 29: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Flags displayed down Military Avenue

Fremont, Nebraska

For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Day Masses - Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Omaha

May 29: 10:00 a.m.

Calvary Cemetery

7710 West Center Road

Resurrection Cemetery

7800 West Center Road

St. Mary Cemetery

3353 Q Street

St. Mary Magdalene

52526 South 46th Street

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

4912 Leavenworth Street

For more information visit: catholiccem.com

