A guide to Memorial Day services happening around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're looking for a guide to Memorial Day services in the metro, we've got you covered.
There are countless commemorations happening throughout Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. Here is a list of just some of the events taking place in the area this Memorial Day:
Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony
May 29: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road
Omaha, Nebraska
For more information visit: va.gov
Memorial Day Observance - Ralston
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
Ralston Fire and Rescue
5500 South 77th Street
Ralston, Nebraska
For more information visit: facebook.com
Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony - Forest Lawn Cemetery
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetary
7909 Morman Bridge Road
Omaha, Nebraska
For more information visit: facebook.com
Memorial Day Observance - Prospect Hill Cemetery
May 29: 10:45 a.m.
Prospect Hill Cemetery
3202 Parker Street
Omaha, Nebraska
For more information visit: prospecthill-omaha.org
St. John's Cemetary Memorial Day Centennial
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
St. John Kanty Cemetery
7506 South 36th Street
Bellevue, Nebraska
Bellevue Memorial Day Ceremony
May 29: 11:00 a.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
13th Avenue and Franklin Street
Bellevue, Nebraska
Avenue of Flags - Fremont
May 29: 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Flags displayed down Military Avenue
Fremont, Nebraska
For more information visit: facebook.com
Memorial Day Masses - Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Omaha
May 29: 10:00 a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
7710 West Center Road
Resurrection Cemetery
7800 West Center Road
St. Mary Cemetery
3353 Q Street
St. Mary Magdalene
52526 South 46th Street
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
4912 Leavenworth Street
For more information visit: catholiccem.com
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.