A list of Omaha-area vaccine clinics next week, Monday through Friday

- OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —
Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.
Monday, Jan. 10:
- Metropolitian Community College (Elkhorn Valley Campus), 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer, ages 12+
- Beals Elementary School, 1720 S. 48th St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
- Pinewood Elementary School, 6717 N. 63rd St., 5 to 7 p.m., all vaccines
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines
- Gomez Heritage Elementary School, 5101 S. 17th St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
- Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
Wednesday, Jan. 12
- Metropolitan Community College (South Omaha Campus), 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. A, 9 a.m. to noon, Pfizer, ages 12+
- Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+ and Moderna
Thursday, Jan. 13
- Metropolitan Community College (Fort Omaha Campus), Building 23, 32 & Sorensen Parkway (5300 N. 30th St.), Lot A, 1 to 4 p.m., Pfizer, ages 12+
- Benson High Magnet School, 5120 Maple St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
- Omaha South High Magnet School, 4519 S. 24th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
Friday, Jan. 14
- DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all vaccines
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.