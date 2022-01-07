Watch
A list of Omaha-area vaccine clinics next week, Monday through Friday

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:14:12-05
    OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —

Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.
Monday, Jan. 10:

  • Metropolitian Community College (Elkhorn Valley Campus), 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer, ages 12+
  • Beals Elementary School, 1720 S. 48th St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Pinewood Elementary School, 6717 N. 63rd St., 5 to 7 p.m., all vaccines

Tuesday, Jan. 11

  • DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines
  • Gomez Heritage Elementary School, 5101 S. 17th St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Wednesday, Jan. 12

  • Metropolitan Community College (South Omaha Campus), 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. A, 9 a.m. to noon, Pfizer, ages 12+
  • Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+ and Moderna

Thursday, Jan. 13

  • Metropolitan Community College (Fort Omaha Campus), Building 23, 32 & Sorensen Parkway (5300 N. 30th St.), Lot A, 1 to 4 p.m., Pfizer, ages 12+
  • Benson High Magnet School, 5120 Maple St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+
  • Omaha South High Magnet School, 4519 S. 24th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Friday, Jan. 14

  • DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all vaccines

