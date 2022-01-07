A list of Omaha-area vaccine clinics next week, Monday through Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —

Upcoming metro area vaccine clinics from the Douglas County Health Department are listed below. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies.

Monday, Jan. 10:



Metropolitian Community College (Elkhorn Valley Campus), 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer, ages 12+

Beals Elementary School, 1720 S. 48th St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Pinewood Elementary School, 6717 N. 63rd St., 5 to 7 p.m., all vaccines

Tuesday, Jan. 11



DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m., all vaccines

Gomez Heritage Elementary School, 5101 S. 17th St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Wednesday, Jan. 12



Metropolitan Community College (South Omaha Campus), 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. A, 9 a.m. to noon, Pfizer, ages 12+

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, ages 5+ and Moderna

Thursday, Jan. 13



Metropolitan Community College (Fort Omaha Campus), Building 23, 32 & Sorensen Parkway (5300 N. 30th St.), Lot A, 1 to 4 p.m., Pfizer, ages 12+

Benson High Magnet School, 5120 Maple St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Omaha South High Magnet School, 4519 S. 24th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5+

Friday, Jan. 14



DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all vaccines

