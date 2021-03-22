Menu

'A lot of variables' could affect Nebraska vaccine timetable

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference. On Monday, March 15, 2021, Gov. Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a "direct attack on our way of life" and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:49:01-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska still plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to the general public by late April or early May, but Gov. Pete Ricketts says a lot of factors could change the state’s timetable.

Ricketts said the speed at which Nebraska moves through its current vaccination phase will depend on how many vaccine shipments the state gets in the next few weeks and how quickly health officials can administer them. He said the state expects to see a big jump in single-shot vaccine shipments from drug-maker Johnson & Johnson next week, which could help speed up the massive undertaking.

Nebraska is currently focused on vaccinating residents ages 50 to 64 and people with certain underlying health conditions.

