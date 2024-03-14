'A love letter to Nebraska City': What the movie Snack Shack means to the city

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KMTV) — The movie Snack Shack premiered in Nebraska City Wednesday, and friends, family, neighbors and even cast members filed into the theater to see the movie that is based in and made in the city.



The director of the movie is from Nebraska City and shared the movie, days before the national premiere, with his hometown.

The movie leaves a lasting impact on the community, with the actual snack shack, from the movie, in use at the local baseball field.

Snack Shack opens nationwide on Friday, March 14

Watch the video to hear from director Adam Rehmeier and two of the cast members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Oh, it was great fun," said "To see those big cameras rolling and to have them doing cut, you know and action,” said.

“I have a long history here, so it’s where I grew up, so it’s my hometown.”

Adam Rehmeier is the director of Snack Shack and says it was surreal to be able to make it right here at home.

“It was just the most special thing, I mean I shot, I was shooting on the block where I grew up, I was shooting in this beautiful downtown, right here at the Pioneer 3,” said Rehmeier.

And of course, the local pool – the Steinhart Aquatic Center.

A focal point in the movie.

“Snack Shack is about a couple of boys that end up running the pool concession stand for the summer, and over the course of the summer, a lot of hijinks and first loves and you know experiences,” said Rehmeier.

The cast and crew spent 6 weeks in Nebraska City in the summer of 2022.

Something the Park and Recreation commissioner, for the city, said was an undertaking but exciting.

“Growing up with Adam, I grew up literally two blocks from him, so known him all my life and so it was really exciting to be able to be a part of working with him and giving him access to the city,” said Patrick Wehling, park and recreation commissioner, City Council, Nebraska City.

Throughout their time here, the cast made it feel like home too.

“They just added cameras, the second work ended we’d jump in the pool. The work would start and they would say action and we'd jump in the pool, so it was like just the same thing over and over again, it was awesome” said Conor Sherry, who plays A.J. in the movie.

And despite the movie being wrapped up here – there is still a piece of it that now has a permanent home.

“When the opportunity came to acquire the original snack shack from the movie, we jumped on it,” said Wehling. “This will be its second season, the first night of baseball is actually tomorrow night so we are ready to go.”

From locations around town to including people who live in the city.

“We are just hoping that we didn’t get cut,” said

It’s a movie made from memories … leaving a lasting impact.

“It really just is a love letter to Nebraska City and I am just so happy to be here in person and present the film to the towns folk,” Rehmeier said.

Snack Shack opens nationwide starting Friday, March 15.

