A new building downtown will be the tallest building in Omaha: 'It is going to tower over the rest'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction for the new 800,000-square-foot Mutual of Omaha headquarters begins in January.

"It looks like it's going to really stick out, I'm not sure," Gaye Lannan, an Omaha resident said.

The new building will stand within the skyline and will be 677 feet tall.

"Huge, like I said, it is going to tower over the rest of them," Gaye said.

The building will have 44 floors and will include office and meeting spaces known as the Sky Lobby for employee services and parking for 2,200 vehicles.

"It makes sense to build up instead of spread out, and about the parking situation, it makes sense to build multi-level parking garages instead of, you know, a one-level lot," Doree Doolittle, an Omaha resident, said.

According to Mutual of Omaha, the parking will be open to the community during evening and weekend hours.

"The parking, you know, that has always become an issue, but that's a good issue, that means a lot of people are downtown," Joe Lannan, an Omaha resident said.

Mutual of Omaha said in a press release this new building will have lower operating costs than the current headquarters.

"But obviously the loss of the library, you know, as educators near and dear to a library, so it's kind of mixed reactions," Gaye said.

Many residents are optimistic about the growth of downtown and a new addition to the skyline but are sad to see the library go.

"It is beautiful at night and I guess if they are going to build the tallest building in Omaha, you know, outdo the Woodmen and the First National Bank tower, I guess it makes sense to build one next to the other two skyscrapers," Doolittle said.

Mutual of Omaha said this building will not only be the tallest in our city, but in the surrounding states including Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming.

