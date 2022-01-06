Douglas County Board of Commissioners selects its first diversity, equity and inclusion officer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has announced their new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

It's a position created to review the policies, procedures, and job descriptions of the county in hopes of making the metro more reflective of its population and promoting more inclusion among minorities.

“My degree's in education, I'm a former educator. Actually here in Omaha, I've got tons of experience working at the Omaha Street School," said Marisa Hattab, who will be the new Douglas County DEI Officer.

Hattab says she's already hit the ground running after only two and a half days on the job. The DEI officer is looking over policy and where changes need to be made.

She previously worked for a nonprofit so she says switching to government has been an adjustment.

