A new sheriff in town: Aaron Hanson shares how he hopes to make Douglas County safer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The new year brings a new sheriff to Douglas County. Aaron Hanson will officially take on the title Thursday.

Hanson said he’s focused on keeping Douglas County safe as well as promoting community engagement.

“I want to make that safe community even safer,” Hanson said. “That's gonna not only be through disrupting repeat and violent offenders but helping to disrupt cycles of poverty, helping to target people who need a second chance to get connected with a better career, life skills and a better tomorrow.”

Hanson said the biggest challenge he expects to face is the new sheriff recruiting. He wants to focus on getting more sheriff’s deputies to come to Douglas County while increasing diversity among the staff.

“I think that the community outreach component as well as trying to attract qualified law enforcement officers all across the nation will be a winning combination that will pay off," he said.

Hanson said Douglas County is already safe, but he wants to make it safer by keeping strong relations with other departments of law enforcement and helping nonviolent offenders get a second chance.

