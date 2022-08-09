A Norfolk mother and daughter are facing charges after allegedly aborting a fetus and burying them

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — Jessica Burgess is Celeste Burgess's mother and allegedly helped her daughter perform an abortion at nearly six months pregnant with a due date of July 3, according to a search warrant affidavit.

According to this document, on April 22, 17-year-old supposedly gave birth to a stillborn baby in the shower sometime after midnight. The Norfolk police received a tip that she had miscarried and buried the baby with the help of her mother Jessica, sparking this investigation.

According to the document, Celeste told police she tried to call her mother to wake her up when it happened. She eventually went downstairs to tell her.

Celeste then placed the fetus in a bag and then into a box in the back of a cargo van.

The affidavit said the mother and daughter drove the fetus to a property north of Norfolk and buried it, but it does not say when this happened.

They allegedly got help from 22-year-old Tanner Barnhill, this property belonged to his parents in Madison County.

On April 29, Jessica and Celeste showed a Norfolk detective where they buried the fetus. Barnhill also arrived on the scene and confirmed the location. He also told officers that Celeste and Jessica attempted to burn the fetus before burying it.

That same day, Madison County Sheriffs officers helped at the scene and the document said the fetus appeared to have thermal injuries, the investigation continued.

During those weeks of investigation, the detective discovered Facebook messages between the two about abortion pills on April 20, just two days before the stillbirth occurred.

According to court documents, messages between Celeste and Jessica discussed how to use the abortion pills and Celeste stated she couldn't wait to get the "thing" out of her body.

Both Jessica and Celeste now face charges of concealing the death of another person, false information and a felony charge for human skeletal remains.

Jessica has two additional felony charges, performing or attempting abortion at more than 20 weeks and performing an abortion as a non-licensed doctor, charges that were added on later by the Madison County Attorney.

Both the mother and daughter have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.