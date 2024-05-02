'A rising tide lifts all ships': Vendors, nearby restaurants prepare for crowds during Berkshire weekend

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Inside the CHI Health Center, the rush is on to get the area ready for this year’s shareholders event.

Popular vendors like Jazwares are returning bigger and better this year, with their crowd favorite squishmallow plush toys that were such a hit last year, staff tripled the size of their booth.

“We’re making it a little easier,” Sara Rosalas, Jazwares vice president, communications and marketing said. “Hopefully it’ll be smoother and the wait won’t be as long.”

Vendors aren’t the only ones preparing for big crowds, nearby restaurants are too. Don Doty, head chef at Cibo Vino in the Old Market, is taking advantage of the calm before the storm by preparing for an increase in business.

“We’ll probably be doing around 325 to 350 covers each night Friday and Saturday,” Doty said. “Typically we do around 270 to 300.”

Doty also said Omaha’s new attractions like the new Riverfront will go a long way towards bringing in more people, along with some of his competition.

“The more quality restaurants we can have the better,” Doty said. “A rising tide lifts all ships."

The events kick off Friday with the Shareholders Shopping Day, then Saturday will have Q&A Sessions before the meeting which will start at 4pm.

