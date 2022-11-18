A Thanksgiving meal is more expensive for Nebraskans: 'I'm back to being a newlywed when I shopped ads'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Amidst inflation, Nebraskans say their budgets are taking a hit this Thanksgiving. Whether it's a mother of 10 like Valerie Will, a grandmother and hostess like Carol Nielson, or mother of three Jenny Curtis — an avid couponer who uses rebate programs for everything.

"We'll just be real careful to make things from scratch more," Will said.

"I am doing less veggies. I'm not doing near as many sweets. I'm gonna ask people what they want and make maybe two or three as opposed to five or six and whatever," Nielson said.

"I buy a little bit less now than I used to," Curtis said.

The ongoing supply chain crisis and inflation have Thanksgiving meals looking more expensive. The Farm Bureau reports the average meal will cost just over $64, which is 20% more compared to last year. That's creating a ripple effect locally.

"Everything's scaled back and scaled down. I'm back to being a newlywed when I shopped ads," Nielson said.

She says it's frustrating to take these kinds of measures at this point in her life.

"I remember back when we were newlyweds, and you're scraping together every nickel and you're not even buying butter because you can live without it or potato chips, because you don't need them and to have to go back to reading ads, and buying things because it's 1.07 a pound. It's disheartening," Nielson said.

Curtis uses an app called Ibotta where you can get cash back when you shop. It's how she saved money buying a turkey.

"This year they were giving away $14 worth towards a free turkey," Curtis said.

Downsizing is the reality Nebraskans like Nielson are accepting during a season that should be focused on giving.

"All the extras and all the frivolities aren't gonna happen this year — just gotta do what you gotta do to make ends meet now," Nielson said.

The biggest price increases, according to the Farm Bureau, are stuffing, pie crusts and whipped cream.

