'A truck is a pretty big ask:' City of Plattsmouth hopes to secure new fire truck with bond

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Plattsmouth is looking to replace an aging firetruck for the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. The current firetruck has been in service since 1992, and while it serves a critical role in fighting fires for the department, it’s also showing its age with a growing list of critical repairs.

Assistant fire chief Jon Hardy said the fire truck’s ladder and stabilizers have needed to be rebuilt, the truck is 6 years past it’s recommended useful life and every rebuild costs the city more and more.

“We’re at the point now where we’re seriously looking at replacing this truck,” Hardy said.

A new fire truck equally equipped will cost $2.4 million for the city, which it will pay by way of a Public Safety Bond that taxpayers will support.

The move wasn’t the city’s first choice, but was only considered after previous fundraising methods failed, City Administrator Emily Bausch said it was difficult to secure funding through federal grants

“It’s a competitive grant process, so you’re competing against all other fire departments and all other requests,” Bausch said. “A truck is a pretty big ask.”

The city also teamed up with the volunteer fire department to raise funds through community events.

“It takes a lot of pancakes, and spaghetti feeds to fund a $2 million fire truck,” Bausch said.

The bond will cost taxpayers in Plattsmouth $44 per every $100,000 they own in property tax value.

Taxpayers will see this in their future statements. The city said this will be a 20 year bond.

