A vision for Omaha 20 years from now: How you can be part of the conversation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha in partnership with Omaha by Design, the Latino Economic Development Council, Spark CDI and Elevate Omaha will host its "We Make Omaha" community vision workshops over the next few weeks.

The goal -- build a vision for Omaha 20 years from now.

You will be able to share your ideas and collaborate with your neighbors through interactive activities.

If you are interested these are the 4 dates and locations over the next two months.



October 24, 6:00 - 7:30 PM | Tri-Faith Initiative, 13136 Faith Plz, Omaha, NE 68144

October 29, 6:00 - 7:30 PM | Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108

November 7, 6:00 - 7:30 PM | The Hitch, 7013 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132

November 13, 6:00 - 7:30 PM | Culxr House, 3014 N 24th St, Omaha, NE 68110

Public transportation and childcare are available. To register click here.

