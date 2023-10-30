A WARM GIFT ON A COLD DAY: Omaha firefighters give away new coats to elementary school in Millard

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a different kind of service call for Omaha firefighters Friday.

The Omaha Firefighters Union gave a brand-new coat to each child at Holling Heights Elementary School in Millard.

“All too often we see the worst day in kids' lives, that’s when they call 911,” said Trevor Towey, president of Omaha Firefighters Union. “Today is just a happy day for everybody.”

The Union has held the coat giveaway in the past, this was the first time it was held since the pandemic, and the first time it came to the Millard School District, where kids are learning about kindness and what it means.

Kindness is a lesson students learned from their teachers but also from firefighters.

“When I ask them if they want to be firemen and some do,” said Towey. “I always say you gotta be able to want to help people and be a nice person, and if you can do things you’re going to be a great firefighter.”

Jaylen Pierce shared that receiving a coat made him feel “really special”

“Some of the other people that aren't at this school don’t get that opportunity to get all these coats and everything,” he said.

Firefighters gave out 360 coats, they plan to continue holding these giveaways in other districts across the metro.

