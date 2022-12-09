A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail coming to The Hoff Center in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A press release announced performances for A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail at The Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

Read the press release below:

Join PACE and Chanticleer Theater for a special Christmas tail on December 16-18, 2022, A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail. Christopher Robin is told a story from a few Christmas Eve’s ago about how Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, and the rest of their friends of Hundred-Acre Wood organize a search party for Eeyore’s lost tail. Get your tickets now for this fun and exciting Christmas musical.

Showtimes are Friday-Sunday at 7:30PM and Saturday & Sunday matinee performances at 1:30PM. Tickets are on-sale now, regular tickets start at $10 for Adults and $5 for Children. The Matinee performances will have a lunch provided by Hy-vee including Hotdogs and Mac n’ Cheese, beginning at 12PM. Tickets for Lunch combo are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children. Lunch must be reserved prior to the day of the performances.

