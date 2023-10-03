AAA offers helpful pointers for Nebraska travelers as the holidays near

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Brian Ortner with AAA explains the positive attitude travelers have about their plans this year.

“We’re living once,” Ortner said. “Let’s make memories with these trips, with our families, let’s do this.”

According to AAA, half of Nebraska travelers already have plans to take a holiday vacation. However, the news wasn’t all positive. A AAA study revealed about 30% of travelers likely won’t fly because of fears of delays or cancellations.

Ortner recommends considering travelers insurance, should travel plans hit a snag.

“You may not be able to make the trip,” Ortner said. “But, at least you can recoup the cost of that trip if for some reason you’re not able to make it.”

Those planning to drive also need to act fast.

“If you’re driving, plan your route, book your hotel rooms now as well cause those may fill up the same as airlines and get that competitive price and the rooms you’re looking for.” he said

Drivers are no doubt aware of the high cost of gas right now, the price for a gallon of gas is $3.68. Ten cents higher in Nebraska than this time last year.

Ortner is optimistic about the price of gas.

We’re going to hopefully continue to see that decrease as we get into the fall and winter months,” Ortner said. “The cost of oil is probably the biggest factor now with the cost of gas trading over $90 a barrel.”

Ortner said no matter when and where plans take them this season, safety is the main goal.

“Plan and prepare,” Ortner said. “Those two words I think are important whether you’re flying or driving.”

For those who are flying this holiday, Ortner said look for flights with morning departures, he says they’re less likely to cancel.

