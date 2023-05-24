AAA predicts busy summertime travel season, though most don't plan to go too far

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — AAA predicts about 42 million Americans plan to travel during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Alane Johns isn’t one of them, but she said her children are each planning separate trips.

“We’ve got one going to Colorado, one going to Hawaii and one going to Montana,” she said.

Brian Ortner with AAA said about 3 million locals will travel by car 50 miles or more, and many aren’t going long distances.

“People are keeping it close to home and making those road trips within the 3-5 hour range,” Ortner said.

Ortner said national and State parks are the top destination spot for travelers this weekend.

While she may be staying put this weekend, Johns did say she plans to travel to a state park later this summer.

“People are wonderful at state parks,” she said. “They really enjoy having company and so it’s close and it’s pretty reasonable.”

Traveling to those state parks will be cheaper when it comes to gas.

As of May 18, the average price of a gallon of gas in Nebraska was $3.34 a gallon compared to last year’s price of $4.13 a gallon.

Ortner said those savings can make a big difference, he also recommends drivers and flyers plan ahead as best as possible before a trip.

