Aaron Hanson files for Douglas County Sheriff Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon, veteran law enforcement officer Aaron Hanson filed for election to be the next Douglas County Sheriff.

Hanson became an officer with the Omaha Police Department in 1996 and has accrued experience as a uniform patrol officer, K-9 officer, as a sergeant in the Gang Unit and as a supervisor in the Fugitive Unit for the Metro Omaha Fugitive Task Force over his 25-year career in law enforcement. He is a former president of the Omaha Police Officers Association.

An Omaha native, Hanson also serves as Executive Director of the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education and is a Republican. In July 2021, he was endorsed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer.

“I have the real-world, on-the-street experience we need in the Sheriff’s office to keep Douglas County families safe and support our law enforcement officers," said Hanson in a press release. “I’m a problem solver who has spent my life in the field, on the front line against crime. I’ll bring my experience to work for our families and our community every day.”

Priority matters that Hanson lists on his campaign website include protecting the Second Amendment, law and order, "backing the blue," rehabilitation and enhanced training for law enforcement.

