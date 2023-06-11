Watch Now
Abide Omaha hosts annual 'Better Together' 5K race

Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 12:07:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Abide Omaha, a local non-profit, hosted its annual 'Better Together' 5K race Saturday.

They invited the community out to run, walk, or jog the 3.1-mile course.

The run started at Abide Omaha's Better Together Campus in North Omaha, where they would venture down Bedford Avenue and eventually go up North 48th Street to Fontenelle Park.

The course then required runners to do a loop around Fontenelle Park before returning to Abide's campus for a free breakfast.

"Just like in our name 'better together', it takes all of us to make a difference,” said Abide CEO, Josh Dotzler. “So, everyone here running, everyone who serves on our campus is doing their part to make a difference."

All in all, organizers estimated over 300 people participated in the 5K.

