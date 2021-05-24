Abide unveils new gym and fitness center providing access to underserved communities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, Abide unveiled a new gym and fitness center they hope will serve the North Omaha community and change lives.

Abide's mission is to revitalize underserved communities by developing stronger families, safer neighborhoods and emerging leaders. CEO, Josh Dotzler, said the new facilities are just one step to further that goal.

"We know, in our community, there’s just not access to places like this with high-quality fitness equipment. So we really envision helping shape and shift the culture to where people want to come and work out. They can focus on health and wellness but that they will be connected to a community of people," Dotzler says.

They say the new gymnasium will be able to be utilized in a number of ways: for basketball practice, dance recitals, gatherings and more.

The projects have taken years to complete. Dotzler said he's excited for the opportunities the facilities will bring and open up for the kids he helps serve.

"The kids we work with, when they come down here and they see the gym or the fitness center, they’re in awe. They’re blown away and just to see that they can have access and be a part of something special I think gives them a sense of hope," Dotzler said.

