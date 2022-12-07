Ace Hardware shares tips for home winterization as temperatures cool

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the temperatures cool down, the time is right to check and see if your home is ready for the winter.

Sean Grant with Ace Hardware said window insulation kits are some of the easiest and cost-effective ways people can keep their homes warm.

"They’re probably one of the best ways to save some of that energy in the winter just by sealing up those windows, especially in rooms you don’t use," Grant said.

Another way to keep warm is by using space heaters in the home, Grant shared important tips on using them. He said to make sure they’re plugged into the wall.

"Don’t plug it into a power strip or an extension cord," He said. "It’ll melt that cord or power strip and then you’ve got a whole world of problems."

