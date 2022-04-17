'Ace's Place' formally dedicated at Bowlin Stadium Saturday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — At first glance, it might look like an average new playground just off the Bowlin Stadium field in Lincoln. But many are quick to share what makes the playground so special.

"We came on the day they were building it and just watching everybody work together to create it was just so special," Abby Lantis, a friend of the Moudy family said.

Another friend, Marissa Ringblom is a mom to a 15-month-old. She said her daughter enjoys the new playground while she remembers its significance.

"This is a special place to do it," She said. "To honor Ace and the Moudy family."

The Moudys, Mike and Megan were on hand Saturday to formally dedicate the playground to their young son Ace who died suddenly in 2019.

Megan said her and Mike's strong connection to Nebraska Athletics helped them get through the pain of losing Ace. Megan played softball for the Huskers while her husband played football.

"When you play a sport for the Huskers it’s really a big family," Megan said. "They just came and supported us during the hardest time of our lives."

"There is no place like Nebraska," Mike said. "Just seeing the athletic department fundraising all the community, the family and friends that we have come and celebrate with us. It’s an incredible thing."

With the Nebraska community’s help, the Moudys hope Ace's Place will spread joy and lasting positivity.

"It’s one of our favorite days we spent as a family down here and we created so many memories," Megan said. "We’re excited for so many other families to have a space to come and create similar memories."

