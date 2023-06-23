ACLU Nebraska fills leadership positions

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska has elevated Mindy Rush Chipman to be executive director of the statewide advocacy organization.

Mindy Rush Chipman, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska (Courtesy of Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rush Chipman joined ACLU Nebraska last year as legal director and shortly afterward was appointed as interim director.

The organization’s board of directors conducted a national search for the top spot following the resignation last year of Danielle Conrad, who had headed the agency since 2014 but left to run successfully for her former seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

A civil rights attorney, Rush Chipman previously led the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and served in leadership roles at the Immigrant Legal Center and Legal Aid of Nebraska.

In addition to speaking on various bills under consideration by the Legislature, Rush Chipman over the past year has helped lead efforts to support transgender rights in Nebraska and to distribute information about immigrant rights in different languages.

Rose Godinez, legal director of the ACLU of Nebraska (Courtesy of Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rush Chipman named Rose Godinez to fill ACLU Nebraska’s role as legal director. Since joining the chapter in 2017, Godinez has worked on policy and litigation, focusing in part on immigrant rights, police practices and racial justice.

Her research helped secure support for a 2020 law requiring anti-bias training for law enforcement officers and a recently passed law protecting student rights to wear natural hair, headdresses and tribal regalia.

“These are two proven leaders who are both well positioned to keep working alongside our communities to build power and achieve change,” said ACLU board president Ashlei Spivey. “I look forward to seeing the team’s continued impact in the months and years to come.”

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.