ACLU of Nebraska announces new effort to keep an eye on courts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The ACLU of Nebraska announced what they are calling a 'first of its scope in the state' project to keep an eye on Nebraska's courts.

Over the next two years, the group's law clerks and volunteers will watch hundreds of hours of court proceedings to ensure compliance with state laws.

Legal Director Adam Sipple said similar programs done by other ACLU affiliates have led to class-action lawsuits, but he hopes to avoid litigation.

Sipple said they ultimately hope to build public support for replacing the cash bail system.

