ACLU of Nebraska: Texas abortion rights fight could impact other states

ACLU of Nebraska Legal and Policy Counsel Scout Richters said the law could influence policy in Nebraska.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 01, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases challenging the restrictive Texas abortion law. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is one of the plaintiffs challenging that law so we spoke with one of their representatives in Nebraska about it.

"We know that Governor Ricketts has said that he's pleased with this extreme ban and expects that it will inspire Nebraska leaders,” said Richters.

