Active shooter drill frightens Catholic Charities Omaha employees who were unaware it was a drill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An active shooter training that included simulated gunfire and people posing as injured victims, terrified employees of Catholic Charities in May and led to six felony charges for a Douglas County man.

While the man, John Channels, 27, was hired by Catholic Charities to conduct an active shooter training, employees and bystanders in the area were completely unaware the training would include simulated gunfire, according to documents.

Channels is now facing five felony counts of terroristic threats and one count of using a weapon to commit a felony.

The incident occurred May 19, just days after a gunman opened fire in a Buffalo grocery store and less than a week before the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Police say they arrived at a chaotic scene where people were running away from Catholic Charities near 93rd and Bedford Streets. Eventually, they found Channels, who said he was posing as a gunman and identified himself to police as an Offutt Civilian Police Officer.

Later police learned that two employees, Carrie Walter and Mike Welna, organized the training and paid Channels $2,500 to conduct it, after receiving a referral, according to documents. It states Channels insisted employees be left in the dark, which left Walter uncomfortable.

The arrest affidavit states Walter was seeking active shooter training because the organization recently moved into a new building that included a domestic violence unit.

It appears employees had little idea what to expect, only being alerted of an ‘Active Threat Response Training Exercise,’ with one employee thinking it would include a speaker and a Powerpoint presentation.

Instead, the court documents describe disorder and panic: Employees screaming, people running down hallways looking for exits. One woman attempted to jump into a dumpster from a retaining wall.

Channels makes his first appearance in Douglas County Court Thursday. He also faces two felony charges in a separate case for sex-related crimes.

Investigators say Channels allegedly forced a 12- to 13-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him several years ago. That case has moved to Douglas County District Court.

