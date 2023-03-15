Active shooter training drill held at Carter Lake Elementary on Wednesday

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — An active shooter training drill drew a heavy police presence to Carter Lake Elementary on Wednesday.

The school itself is on spring break but staff and teenage students that are not from the school volunteered to participate in the drill.

The Carter Lake Fire Department, police and emergency management were in charge of running the drill.

"We've been working on this about the last six months trying to get it together, coordinated and information dispersed. It's been a long planning process, but it's been worth it," said Assistant Fire Chief Dave Huey.

So far in 2023, there have been 112 mass shootings across the country, according to the gun violence archive.

