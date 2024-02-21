Adam Price trial starts in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been nearly two and a half years since prosecutors say Adam Price murdered his children.

In 2021, Price and his ex-wife Mary Nielsen were in the midst of a divorce and had joint custody. Nielsen lived in Illinois and Price lived in Bellevue. Emily was five-years old and Theodore was three-years old at the time.

After not hearing from Price and the children for a number of days, Nielsen said she asked a friend to check on her children at Price's home.

Morgan Clark, who worked with Nielsen, discovered their bodies.

"I said her name," Clark said. The prosecutor then asked if Clark saw anyone in Emily's room. "Emily was in there."

The prosecutor asked where Emily was in the room. "She was laying in her bed," Clark said. She said Emily did not respond.

Autopsy reports show that both children died of asphyxia due to smothering.

Tuesday in court, prosecutors said Adam Price killed his children and then later drove to California where he confessed to two priests.

He was later arrested in California and transferred back to Sarpy County.

Price has pleaded not guilty. Price's defense attorney said there is not enough evidence to convict him.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning and is expected to last next week.

