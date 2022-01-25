Adams man found dead after shooting, SWAT standoff

ADAMS, Neb. — A Gage County man who allegedly shot his wife and was involved in a lengthy overnight standoff with SWAT is dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Nebraska State Patrol announced on Tuesday.

The NSP said in a news release that the events began at 9:50 p.m. on Monday night. The Gage County Sheriff's Office responded to the initial 911 call, when a woman reported that her husband had beaten her, pointed a gun at her and shot her in the hand when she pushed the gun away. She and her children were able to flee the home. The children were not reported to have sustained any injuries, and the woman was taken to Bryan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and a patrol SWAT team surrounded the home and tried repeatedly to contact the man inside. Eventually, they breached the front door of the residence with an armored vehicle in order to get inside. The man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His name was not immediately released, and the Nebraska State Patrol will continue to investigate the incident.

