ADHD medication shortage impacts local pharmacies

Across the country, finding ADHD medication has been a tough task since the Fall of 2022, there’s been a shortage popular ADHD drugs such as Adderall. According to CBS News, generics of name brand drugs are also hard to find.

Here in our area Kohll’s Pharmacy has had to adjust to the challenges of the shortages.

“Oftentimes we can work with your provider, so if you need 20 mg dose, we can get the 10 mg dose and do one and a half tablets.” Kristen McCauley, pharmacist said. “We can check your coverage for brand-name medication to the generics.”

These workarounds aren’t easy on pharmacies, Dr. McCauley said it’s time and labor intensive, and responding to customer questions about stock is difficult.

“You don’t really want people to know what controlled medications you have in stock,” Dr. McCauley said. “The providers don’t want to take the time to call every pharmacy in town to find your dose.

McCauley added that oftentimes her pharmacy can recommend that doctors switch medications entirely to something that is more available.”

The shortage comes at a time when more people are being diagnosed with ADHD. CBS News says the Food and Drug Administration predicts an over 3% increase in demand in medications this year.

McCauley said the rise in telemedicine has led to more people being diagnosed with ADHD.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.