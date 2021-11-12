Adopt-a-senior program begins

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may not even be Thanksgiving, but one special Christmas program is already kicking off.

When you think of gift donations, many of us may think of kids in need, but there are seniors at assisted-living facilities that need essential items too.

For the fifth year overall, and the second year in the Omaha area, My Neighbor's Keeper is holding their adopt-a-senior drive.

From November 12th to December 7th, you'll get a tag from the organization's tree that will list an item one senior needs.

For many, a small gift can brighten their hearts.

"We had one lady who hadn't received a gift in seven years a couple of years ago... and it was an amazing thing. Just an outpour of love that people feel cared for, they feel they matter. And a lot of times, you know, as people get older, a lot of their friends and family aren't nearby," said Craig Hansen, CEO of Weigan-Omega Management.

If you're interested in volunteering, they need shoppers and people to wrap gifts as well.

