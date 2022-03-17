Adoption Option: Brooks the dog at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — This week's Adoption Option brought Chris Swaim to Midlands Humane Society to meet Brooks, a happy-go-lucky seven-year-old dog.

Kori Nelson from the Midlands Humane Society says:

"So, Brooks is an adoption return. Sometimes, things don't work out. There was a medical issue with the adopted family that he had, so he came back at the end of December. So he would be considered a longer stay dog at this point. He is a little bit of an older dog but that hasn't stopped his energy level.

He loves his treats, very treat-motivated, so it could be easy to get him to learn some tricks and some new things that you want at your house. He can be a great walking buddy, he could shed a couple pounds, it might improve his health... Very happy, happy-go-lucky dog.

He lived with other cats, he didn't react when we walked past the other dogs in the kennel. If you are interested in meeting Brooks, we can do a meet-and-greet, so maybe meet him first. If you like him, then bring your dog if you have another dog in your home.

We require it in every circumstance; sometimes a lot of dogs are dog-selective and so having your dog might like that dog and not like the next dog. Really knowing that there are some options that if you have a dog in your house and want to add to your brood you can find a good match.

He has very well-defined accents and striking color. he loves to shake and get treats. He is a fun guy, he is a bouncy guy we do recommend older children.

He is a little bouncy, he is very strong for his age, we don't want him to knock anyone over. We don't want him to knock over the small children in the house or make sure the children aren't giving him the treats so he doesn't confuse children with treats and knock anyone over in an attempt to get them."

Brooks is available and has been at Midlands Humane Society since December. He would make a great family dog for someone that is going to walk him and get him some exercise because he has energy.

Find Midlands Humane Society online or call: 712-396-2270.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.