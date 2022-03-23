Adoption Option: Buddy the dog at Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week’s Adoption Option is Buddy.

Pam Wiese from Nebraska Humane Society showed us why Buddy is a very good boy who will melt your heart. “I love his color…you know he is a beautiful boy...I have no idea what this breeding is...we have him as a lab mix, but if you see that tail, clearly not a lab tail.”

He’s a big boy and very friendly, says Wiese. She emphasized that he needs to be in a house with older kids and no small animals.“He has some stipulations. We would like older kids to be in the house…so he is going to be a little bit of a challenge to be adopted out because he needs to go to a family that has older kids. He has a little bit of touch sensitivity. He has a bit of prey drive, so no cats or no small dogs…Could probably be with a dog of like size, but you're going to need a dog intro for that.”

“He has a good amount of energy. A yard would probably be great, someplace to get him to run. If you don't have that…there are dog parks all over town, playgroups are great. I am not sure how he would do with a playgroup. He would need to be in a group with only big dogs.”

“You can hike with him, you can run with him, you can walk with him. He was great on leash walking around, even for his size. I was impressed with that and he has had some training…”

Buddy would make a great family dog for the right people and, if not, there are plenty of other dogs at Nebraska Humane Society that you could meet.

