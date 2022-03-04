Adoption Option: Chris Swaim meets Paulie the cattle dog mix at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Adopting animals is something important to me personally, in fact, that is how I found my dog Kylo.

I am excited to start a new weekly segment called Adoption Option, where we will be highlighting a different pet every week.

I visited Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs where I met this week's Adoption Option, Paulie

“Alright, so Paulie came to us about a month ago. She was found as a stray down near Tractor Supply by Lake Manawa and a kind stranger brought her in to us,” said Kori Nelson from Midlands Humane Society.

“She is a cattle dog mix. She is clearly adorable, as you can see, very easygoing. She is very soft-natured, very gentle. She will make a great family dog. Cattle dogs are busy, they like to be able to think, they like to be able to learn, run, play — all those things — so some family or someone that is willing to lead an energetic life will make her very happy.”

Midlands Humane Society has plenty of adoption options on its website.

