Adoption Option: Freya at Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week's dog is Freya. I'm really excited to highlight this girl, who has been at the Nebraska Humane Society for four months now. I really hope she is an adoption option for someone out there.

Vice President of PR and Marketing Pam Wiese:

“I love this girl. She is a three-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier and she is considered a majority ‘bully,’ so she has to comply with Omaha's breed-specific laws. So, she needs to wear a muzzle when she is outside. She needs to have a harness and she needs to be walked by someone 19. You have to have some homeowners’ insurance of at least 100,000 dollars. Not a huge deal, but for some people it doesn't work, so she has been sitting here at the shelter since November.

We would really love to find a spot for her. She is a lovely dog, she really is. She walks great on leash, that is hard to do, too....she loves toys as you can clearly tell. She has been non-stop playing since we walked in here. A lot of fun. Might be a little too much for teeny weenies. So we got her school-age kids, needs to meet kids and other dogs in the home. She is partial to boy dogs. She loves the boys, but she doesn't like the girls too much. So she probably needs to be the only female dog in the home...no other little furry animals like cats or rabbits or anything like that.”

Learn more on Petfinder.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.