Adoption Option: Paulina at the Nebraska Humane Society

Posted at 7:24 PM, Jan 11, 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Paulina! Chris met this absolute sweetheart at the Nebraska Humane Society. She is a 5-year-old spayed Pit Bull Terrier and Bulldog mix.

She is very affectionate with her family.

Needs to be in a home with kids over the age of six and no cats.

Paulina must comply with Omaha’s breed-specific regulations.

Her adoption cost is $50.00

