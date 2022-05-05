Adoption Option: A generous donation to the Nebraska Humane Society & a lovable lab that needs a home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Those of us who have been lucky enough to connect with an animal know what a special bond that can be.

Tony Holmquist adopted a dog named Shelby and enjoyed many years with her as a pal. But Holmquist was so moved by their bond that he wanted to ensure others could share in that joy even after Shelby, and he, eventually passed away. Holmquist's sister, Connie Griffith, spoke with 3 News Now about her brother's life and the donation of a new Nebraska Humane Society truck that now bears the name of the dog that changed his life.

If you are in the market for a dog, this week's Adoption Option has a beautiful chocolate lab to introduce as well. “Tony adopted Shelby in 2000 and she was his constant companion until 2013 when she crossed over the 'rainbow bridge' — she was his constant companion and they were inseparable,” said Griffith.

Chris Swaim: Holmquist felt so compelled, so moved by that adoption that he wanted to help other people share that joy what do you think he would say if he could see all this?

Connie Griffith: Tony was very private. I think he would be very embarrassed over all the hoopla going on, but still so proud and smiling.

Chris Swaim: All that attention is well deserved because this is something really special. His legacy and Shelby's legacy live on through this truck and the number of animals that this can help down the road.

Connie Griffith: Yes — and that was his main concern — was to be able to help all the other animals because Shelby meant so much to him and he wants other people to have the same feeling he had with her.

Chris Swaim: I think that is a fantastic story and you really can’t miss this truck, boy, he would be proud to see all this, right?

Connie Griffith: Yes … and that was his favorite picture. His neighbor John Rusic had to get his name in. He took the picture and this was Tony’s absolute favorite picture.

Chris Swaim: Thank you so much for sharing his story with us

Connie Griffith: Thank you for having me. I am just so proud of him and of Shelby.

Pam Weise with the Nebraska Humane Society introduced us to Higgins, a beautiful chocolate lab.

Chris Swaim: We just highlighted a story that motivated a person to help other animals. You guys adopt out dogs and cats. This is one of the available dogs. Why don’t you tell me about what you use this truck for and then we will talk about Higgins?

Pam Weise: So, the truck is fabulous. It is temperature-controlled, so we will be able to transport animals in case we need to – disaster supplies, anything we need to take, and masks somewhere over the road – we will be able to deal with. It has a great liftgate as well, so a lot easier to get animals up into and to work with it.

Chris Swaim: What a tool to have and it will help animals here like Higgins, who is available for adoption.

Pam Weise: Yes he is a fabulous guy. He is a young chocolate lab and so he has got some energy. Higgins, you want these? Here you go buddy.

Chris Swaim: I think anyone that has had a lab, myself included, knows what kind of energy level they have.

Pam Weise: Absolutely. We have him as ‘no kids under 12’ because he can jump up and knock kids over and he is still a little rough – just doesn’t quite have the self-control. I have to tell you what, he is going to be a great dog once someone gets some training under him because he is really smart and very treat motivated.

Chris Swaim: He has got a lot to learn, a little distracted by a couple of people coming in. Maybe they want to adopt Higgins. He is available for adoption. How are you guys doing on animals overall?

Pam Weise: We still have a lot of dogs that need homes. Cats, we are keeping under control. They are flying out of here, but we are getting kittens in very shortly. So again, if you are looking for an animal it is a great place and a great time to do it.

Chris Swaim: If the story about Shelby, the donation of the truck motivated you looking for a little inspiration of your own. A forever friend Higgins is available. They have plenty of other options here at the Nebraska Humane Society.

