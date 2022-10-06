Adoption Option: Archie at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Archie!

Archie is a one-year-and-three-month-old male Dalmatian mix. He is currently not fixed.

He loves to be very physical and mentally busy. If you enjoy running or hiking he’s the pup for you.

He would do best in a home without young children. He will need to meet all children and dogs in the home to make sure he’s a perfect match.

The adoption fee for Archie is $325.00.

