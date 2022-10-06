Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdoption Option

Actions

Adoption Option: Archie at the Nebraska Humane Society

Archie loves to be very physical and mentally busy. If you enjoy running or hiking he’s the pup for you.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 20:37:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Archie!

Archie is a one-year-and-three-month-old male Dalmatian mix. He is currently not fixed.

He loves to be very physical and mentally busy. If you enjoy running or hiking he’s the pup for you.

He would do best in a home without young children. He will need to meet all children and dogs in the home to make sure he’s a perfect match.

The adoption fee for Archie is $325.00.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018