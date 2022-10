Adoption Option: Boomer at the Nebraska Humane Society

Posted at 7:31 PM, Oct 19, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Boomer! Chris was introduced to this sweet boy at the Nebraska Humane Society. He is a 7-year-old neutered male Akita Mix.

Boomer is an active boy looking for a patient family.

He loves to explore his surroundings and may need plenty of toys.

He needs to be in a home where he is the only dog.

The adoption cost for Boomer is $50.00.

