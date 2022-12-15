Adoption Option: Cooper and Walker at the Nebraska Humane Society

Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 14, 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Cooper and Walker! Chris was introduced to these sweet boys at the Nebraska Humane Society. They are both one-year and seven-month-old brown Tabbies.

They are handsome boys looking for a low-traffic home as the only pets.

They must be adopted together.

They are goofy guys, and their comedic antics will keep you smiling.

They have a medical condition called Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease.

