Adoption Option: Cooper and Walker at the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Cooper and Walker! Chris was introduced to these sweet boys at the Nebraska Humane Society.
- They are both one-year and seven-month-old brown Tabbies.
- They are handsome boys looking for a low-traffic home as the only pets.
- They must be adopted together.
- They are goofy guys, and their comedic antics will keep you smiling.
- They have a medical condition called Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease.
