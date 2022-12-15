Watch Now
Adoption Option: Cooper and Walker at the Nebraska Humane Society

Meet Cooper and Walker! Chris was introduced to these super sweet kitties at the Nebraska Humane Society.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 14, 2022
  • They are both one-year and seven-month-old brown Tabbies.
  • They are handsome boys looking for a low-traffic home as the only pets.
  • They must be adopted together.
  • They are goofy guys, and their comedic antics will keep you smiling.
  • They have a medical condition called Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease.

